



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 121 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,762

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 121new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,762. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “121 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-40 FCT-15 Katsina-12 Kaduna-11 Imo-8 Kebbi-8 Nasarawa-8 Delta-7 Edo-3 Osun-3 Rivers-3 Ekiti-1 Jigawa-1 Kano-1.” 121 […]

Nigeria records 121 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,762

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune