NSCDC trains 60 on security, safety skills in Ogun

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has trained no fewer than 60 staff of Gateway Polytechnic Saapade, Ogun State, on security, safety skills. This was disclosed on Monday by the Commandant of the Corps in Ogun State, Hammed Abodunrin, during a day training workshop for the academic and non-academic staff of the institution. […]

