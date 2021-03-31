Tribune Online
Sanwo-Olu okays body-worn cameras for LASTMA, VIS, safety corps, others
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, rolled out a groundbreaking plan for the enhancement of security and safety in the state, as he approved a mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel on the use of body-worn cameras. The governor gave the approval at the State House, Alausa, while meeting with security […]
