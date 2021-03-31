



Sokoto government to distribute 15,000 UTME/DE forms to indigent students

Sokoto State government has purchased about 15,000 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry forms for onward distribution to prospective students of higher institutions in the state. The Commissioner for Higher Education Prof. Bashir Garba, announced this at a stakeholders’ meeting on the distribution of the forms held at the conference room of the ministry. […]

