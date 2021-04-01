70 per cent of farmers in Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun have abandoned their farms ― Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Wednesday, noted that the killing and kidnapping and other criminalities in the state were rampant to the extent that 70 per cent of farmers in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun zones of the state had abandoned their farmlands.

This is as he accused security agencies of frustrating the efforts of traditional rulers by releasing suspected criminals after they have been arrested and handed over to them.

Adeyemi made these assertions when Governor Seyi Makinde met with traditional rulers across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state, at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Ibadan, on the state of security in Oyo state.

