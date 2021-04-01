



Tribune Online

Gunmen attack Soludo, kill three police aides

Gunmen on Wednesday disrupted an interactive session between Isuofia youths and a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the November 6 governorship election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo at the town’s civic centre. Tribune Online learnt that three policemen were reportedly shot dead during the […]

Gunmen attack Soludo, kill three police aides

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune