



Tribune Online

Nigeria may find it difficult to overcome security challenges ― Reps member

A member representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Kolawole Lawal, has said that the country might find it difficult to overcome its security challenges if the government fails to enforce the enabling laws as stipulated in the constitution. He said criminals and their sponsors must be punished according to the dictates […]

Nigeria may find it difficult to overcome security challenges ― Reps member

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune