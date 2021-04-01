



PDP fixes April 10 for suspended congresses in North-West, South-West, North-Central

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has selected a new date for its previously suspended congresses in the north-west, south-west and north-central zones. The party conveyed the new date and venues to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a letter dated March 31, 2021. Signed by its National Chairman and the National Secretary, […]

