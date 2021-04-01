Resident doctors begin nationwide strike as patients relocate to private hospitals

The resident doctors in Kogi, Kano, Edo and Bauchi State have joined their colleagues across the country to embark on the nationwide strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Speaking with Tribune Online in Lokoja on Thursday, the chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Oyigu said the strike is total.

Another member of the NARD, who spoke in confidence, said: “We have joined the strike as directed by our national secretariat. It’s total. The strike is on course in the state.”

Meanwhile, when Tribune Online visited the Federal Medical Center in Lokoja, nurses and other auxiliary staff in the hospital were seen at their duty posts.

