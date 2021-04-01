



Tribune Online

Soludo attack: We have arrested one suspect ― Police

Less than 24 hours after gunmen attacked Prof Chukwuma Soludo, a former CBN governor and the governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming Anambra 2021 guber election, the Anambra State Police Command, says it has arrested one suspect in connection with the incident. The arrest was contained in a statement […]

Soludo attack: We have arrested one suspect ― Police

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune