SONCAP certificate adding no value to shipping, shippers lament

THE Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) has revealed that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) is not adding any value to shipping, but rather increasing the bottlenecks surrounding importation at Nigerian ports. Speaking exclusively with the Nigerian Tribune in Lagos, President of SALS, Reverend Jonathan Nicol, lamented that with the planned […]

