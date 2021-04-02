



Tribune Online

Alpha jet on mission in North-East might have crashed, whereabouts of two pilots unknown, says Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force on Friday disclosed that intelligence report at its disposal indicated that its Alpha Jet aircraft which disappeared from the radar on Wednesday may have crashed and the whereabouts of the two pilots unknown. In a statement on Friday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the […]

Alpha jet on mission in North-East might have crashed, whereabouts of two pilots unknown, says Air Force

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune