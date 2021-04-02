Amotekun arrests man who hacked Okada rider to death in Ondo

Amotekun arrests man who hacked Okada rider to death in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun,  in Ondo State, have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sunday Ayenitaju, for hacking a commercial motorcyclist to death. The suspect was arrested at the venue of the incident in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state when men of the state Amotekun arrived at the scene […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

