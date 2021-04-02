Atiku to Bawa: Don’t use EFCC for political witch-hunt

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Atiku to Bawa: Don’t use EFCC for political witch-hunt

Don’t use EFCC, Bawa testifies against Nadabo, Bawa denies political witch-hunt, Youth groups pass vote, NYCN says Bawa's appointment, Bawa

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has admonished the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC), Abdulrasheed Bawa not to succumb to pressure to use the anti-graft agency to witch-hunt opposition politicians so as not to cast doubt on its credibility. His assertion came in the wake of the Court of Appeal’s acquittal […]

Atiku to Bawa: Don’t use EFCC for political witch-hunt
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR