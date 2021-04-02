Gbajabiamila, Ghana’s new Speaker seek improved parliamentary relations, debt relief

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the new Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Mr. Albert Bagbin, have agreed to strengthen parliamentary relations in a bid to find lasting solutions to challenges such as the trade dispute involving some Nigerian traders in Ghana. The two Speakers took the decision during a […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

