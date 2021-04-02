



Tribune Online

How Zamfara is pushing to have peace — Dosara, Commissioner for Information

Ibrahim Dosara, Commissioner for Information, Zamfara State, in this interview by MUHAMMAD SABIU, speaks on the security situation in his domain as well as the recent ban on aircraft and mining activities in the state by the Federal Government. WHAT were you doing before you came on board as commissioner? Before my coming as a […]

How Zamfara is pushing to have peace — Dosara, Commissioner for Information

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune