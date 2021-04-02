Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism practitioners

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism practitioners

Lagos begins disbursement, Lagos govt rewards 12 , indenpendence day, Lagos, dislodgement of illegal slab, Sanwo-Olu heading Ondo APC gov, Lagos tourism, Ajah land dispute, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos, makeshift food markets

LAGOS State government, recently made official presentation of cheques to some beneficiaries of N1 billion seed capital approved by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector to boost growth in the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji made the presentation on behalf of Governor […]

Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism practitioners
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR