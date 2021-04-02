



Tribune Online

Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism practitioners

LAGOS State government, recently made official presentation of cheques to some beneficiaries of N1 billion seed capital approved by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector to boost growth in the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji made the presentation on behalf of Governor […]

Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism practitioners

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune