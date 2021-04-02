



Nigeria records 106 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,997

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,997. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. “On the 1st of April 2021, 106 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.. “Till date, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune