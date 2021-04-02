



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 66 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,063

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,063. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “66 new confirmed cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Enugu-18 Lagos-17 Kaduna-10 Rivers-8 Akwa Ibom-6 Kano-2 Osun-2 Jigawa-1 Plateau -1 FCT-1.” 66 […]

Nigeria records 66 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,063

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune