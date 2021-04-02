



Police operatives nab four kidnap suspects in Delta

No fewer than four kidnap suspects were, on Friday, arrested from their hideouts by operatives of the Delta State Police Command. The foursome, simply identified as Nwachukwu, 24, Oletu Augustine, 35, Obi Francis, 25, (all of Aradhe Community) and Udumubra Okema, 35, of Owhelogbo Road Ozoro, were arrested in their various hideouts at Aradhe community […]

