Police rescue three kidnap victims in Ogun

Three victims kidnapped along Siun/Ajura road in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State have been freed by the operatives of the State Police Command. The trio of Jubril Afolabi, Alhaji Amusat Taofeek and Balikis Mohammed was abducted at about 3.00 am in the early hours of Thursday while they were travelling from Ilorin […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune