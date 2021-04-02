



Tribune Online

Why making impacts in one’s native land is important — Gboleru

In this interview, foremost USA-based industrialist and a native of Ikirun, Osun State, Prince Segun Gboleru speaks on the need to develop the community and the larger society. In what way(s) have you contributed to the growth of Ikirun and the people there before now? I like to keep my philanthropic gestures under wraps. Apart […]

Why making impacts in one’s native land is important — Gboleru

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune