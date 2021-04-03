Tribune Online
Atiku, Fayose, Ortom mourn Afenifere spokesperson, Odumakin
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, as a patriot and strong believer in the promotion of good governance, democracy and the rule of law. This is contained in a statement of condolence he issued on Saturday, expressing rude shock at the news of the death of “my younger brother […]
Atiku, Fayose, Ortom mourn Afenifere spokesperson, Odumakin
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune