Court grants popular Celestial Pastor, Israel Ogundipe, bail

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Court grants popular Celestial Pastor, Israel Ogundipe, bail

Court grants popular Celestial Pastor

A court of appeal sitting in Lagos state has granted post-conviction bail to Israel Ogundipe, shepherd-in-charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Global Genesis Parish, Lagos. Tribune Online recalled that a Lagos state high court had convicted Ogundipe for defrauding Olaide Williams-Oni, a UK-based woman, of N17 million. Before the conviction, the pastor had been on […]

Court grants popular Celestial Pastor, Israel Ogundipe, bail
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR