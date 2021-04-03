Easter: Diri urges Bayelsans to imbibe sacrifice, love for development, peace

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored citizens of the state to embrace the virtues of sacrifice, love and hope that the Easter season typifies. Governor Diri in his message to Bayelsans said Easter not only embodied the culmination of the perfect plan to reconcile humanity to divinity but that it also reminds mankind […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

