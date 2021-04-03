Edo 2020: Win 1 gold medal, receive N1m, Okowa promises Team Delta

Edo 2020: Win 1 gold medal, receive N1m, Okowa promises Team Delta

Every gold medal won by the Delta State contingent to the 20th National Sports Festival (Edo 2020) which kicked off in Benin City on Friday would attract a N1 million reward to the athlete. According to the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the reward would be a repeat of what the athletes received for medals […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

