



Tribune Online

HID Awolowo Foundation commiserates with Dr Joe Odumakin over death of husband

The Hannah Idowu Dideolu (HID) Awolowo Foundation on Saturday commiserated with Dr Joe Odumakin, wife of the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Mr Yinka Oodumakin, who died on Saturday morning. In a statement signed by Folusho Olaniyan, the Secretary of the Foundation, on Saturday, the HID Foundation said it was sorry to hear about […]

HID Awolowo Foundation commiserates with Dr Joe Odumakin over death of husband

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune