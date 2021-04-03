



Tribune Online

How I navigated to the top, promoting entertainers in Nigeria —Ifezuoke Chikodili

While artists and most entertainers may be grabbing lead attention from their crafts, there are influencers and promoters who work tirelessly behind the scene; connecting and clearing the path for them to strive. Among such people is Ifezuoke Chikodili Michael also known as Mr. Fancy. The Anambra State-born media enthusiast while talking to Saturday Tribune […]

How I navigated to the top, promoting entertainers in Nigeria —Ifezuoke Chikodili

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune