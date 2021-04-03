



JUST IN: Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson of Afenifere is dead

The spokesperson of pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, is dead. Odumakin’s death has just been confirmed by his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, who responded to a telephone call made to her by our correspondent, while wailing, saying she was on her way to LASUTH right now, declaring sadly and repeatedly that: “Part of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune