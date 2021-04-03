Missing jet: NAF dismisses Boko Haram video as false

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Missing jet: NAF dismisses Boko Haram video as false

AIRCRAFT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday dismissed claims by terror group, Boko Haram, that it gunned down the missing Alpha jet which disappeared from radar on Wednesday while on an operational mission to Maiduguri, Borno State. Boko Haram had through a viral video clip claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft. But the Director of […]

Missing jet: NAF dismisses Boko Haram video as false
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR