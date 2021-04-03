



NYSC visits corps members injured in auto crash on their way to orientation camp

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Saturday, promised to prioritise medical treatment of corps members who were recently involved in an auto crash on their way to the orientation camp. The accident occurred along Jebba-Mokwa Road while the victims were on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp for […]

