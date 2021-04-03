Odumakin, a great nationalist, champion of a true Nigeria- Sanwo-Olu 

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Odumakin, a great nationalist, champion of a true Nigeria- Sanwo-Olu 

Yinka Odumakin

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing the late human rights and pro-democracy activist, as a great nationalist, passionate leader and champion of a true Nigeria that would work for every citizen.  Sanwo-Olu said this in his […]

Odumakin, a great nationalist, champion of a true Nigeria- Sanwo-Olu 
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR