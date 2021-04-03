



SMEs contribute 50% of Nigeria’s GDP ― FG

The Federal government has revealed that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) contribute over 50 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Speaking in Gombe, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum disclosed that SMEs also accounted for over eighty per cent of employment in the country. She maintained that […]

