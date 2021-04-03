



‘The New Patriots’ wins big at Five Continents International Film Festival

With the official premiere of the movie drawing nearer, the movie, ‘The New Patriots’ has not stopped winning as it has just been awarded winner of the ‘Best Action Feature Film’ category at the Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela. The movie has made a great impression as the only African movie selected to […]

