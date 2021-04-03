



Umar’s ‘BIAFRAN Boys’ dig part of Nigeria’s unofficial Igbophobia

Danladi Umar, the notoriously vain and sickeningly skin-bleached chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, was caught on camera on March 29 physically assaulting a security guard identified as 22-year-old Clement Sargwak. Umar flew into a tempestuous rage because Sargwak besought him to not park his car at a spot that obstructed traffic in Abuja’s […]

