



Tribune Online

Attack on Soludo: Abducted commissioner released, say Police

Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the released of the the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, reportedly kidnapped during the attack on the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Professor Charles Soludo, at his country home of Isoufia community in Aguata local government area of the state. According to […]

Attack on Soludo: Abducted commissioner released, say Police

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune