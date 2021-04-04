



Tribune Online

Easter: Cleric urges Christians to always trust in God

Christians have been urged to always trust God on his promises, no matter the situations and circumstances they go through. The Bishop of Kwara Diocese, Rt. Reverend Sunday Adewole, gave the admonition in his Easter message, titled, ‘The Difference His Resurrection Makes’ at the Cathedral of St. Barnabas, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin. Bishop Adewole, who said that […]

Easter: Cleric urges Christians to always trust in God

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune