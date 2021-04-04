



Edo 2020: Team Oyo, Taraba disqualified as two athletes test positive for covid-19

The contingents of Oyo and Taraba States to the 20th National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020, have been disqualified from the sports fiesta for failing to meet the Covid-19 guidelines for the games. Briefing journalists on Saturday at the screening centre at the Games Village, the Deputy Governor and Local Organising Committee, Comrade Philip Shaibu […]

