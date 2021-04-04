Edo 2020: Team Oyo, Taraba disqualified as two athletes test positive for covid-19

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Edo 2020: Team Oyo, Taraba disqualified as two athletes test positive for covid-19

Shaibu, deputy governor's younger brother released, Edo deputy governor’s brother

The contingents of Oyo and Taraba States to the 20th National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020, have been disqualified from the sports fiesta for failing to meet the Covid-19 guidelines for the games. Briefing journalists on Saturday at the screening centre at the Games Village, the Deputy Governor and Local Organising Committee, Comrade Philip Shaibu […]

Edo 2020: Team Oyo, Taraba disqualified as two athletes test positive for covid-19
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR