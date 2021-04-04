FG urges states to strive for performance-based grants in 2021

The Federal Government has urged states to domesticate the National Chart of Account (NCoA) to qualify for performance-based grants under the States’ Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results 2020 Annual Performance Assessment (APA) and COVID 19 related Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) due in 2021. SFTAS is a $1.5 billion programme for results […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

