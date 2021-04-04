



How Buhari can avoid the curse of second term—Pastor Bakare

Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday went both historical and futuristic to help his friend, President Muhammadu Buhari, retool and avoid the curse of second term. In his annual State of the Nation Broadcast given on Easter Sunday, the cleric also disclosed that he had handed the president a blueprint for […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune