Tribune Online

Is Tinubu up for an upset? (1)

Politicians who will endure must be loved and hated with equal passion. His lovers, the base; his haters, the debased. When Hillary Clinton, infamously referred to Donald Trump supporters as a basket of Deplorables in the heat of 2016 race which she gifted the former president, she inadvertently helped in rallying and cementing the support […]

Is Tinubu up for an upset? (1)

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune