



Tribune Online

My plan is to keep releasing evergreen music —El Zeez

US-based Nigerian-born Azeez Agbabiaka, popularly known as El Zeez, is currently making waves in the world of Afrobeats and underground club culture. Regarded among the class of leading artistes to have emerged from the US, the singer is gradually tracing his roots back to Nigeria with his new sound. He speaks with SEGUN ADEBAYO about […]

My plan is to keep releasing evergreen music —El Zeez

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune