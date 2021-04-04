



Nigeria has become a massive killing field ― Bishop Kukah

Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Mathew Kukah has observed that there is a growing fear among Nigerians whether the country’s glory is about to depart owing to Boko Haram, banditry, Kidnapping, armed robbery and other merchants of death happening across the nation. He made this known in his Easter message titled, ‘Before our Glory […]

