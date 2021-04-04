Tribune Online
Nigeria will experience total victory ― Ebenezer Obey
Music legend and the General Overseer of the Decross Gospel Mission International, Agege, Lagos State, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has prophesied that irrespective of all the challenges Nigeria is facing now, especially its security challenges, total victory and peace will change the story of Nigeria for good soonest. Obey stated made this declaration at his 79th […]
Nigeria will experience total victory ― Ebenezer Obey
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune