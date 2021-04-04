Nigeria will experience total victory ― Ebenezer Obey

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Nigeria will experience total victory ― Ebenezer Obey

Ebenezer obey, youths' protest, Nigeria will experience total victory

Music legend and the General Overseer of the Decross Gospel Mission International, Agege, Lagos State, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has prophesied that irrespective of all the challenges Nigeria is facing now, especially its security challenges, total victory and peace will change the story of Nigeria for good soonest. Obey stated made this declaration at his 79th […]

Nigeria will experience total victory ― Ebenezer Obey
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR