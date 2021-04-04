



Obafemi Awolowo Foundation mourns over death of Yinka Odumakin, describes him as a Gallant General

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation on Saturday commiserated with the wife, children and family members of the spokesperson of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing him as an outstanding compatriot. The Foundation also commiserated with the Afenifere family on the demise of its spokesperson. In a statement by the Executive Director of the […]

