Tribune Online

Obaro stool: Oba Owoniyi heads to Supreme Court

Following the judgement of appeal court on the Obaro stool, the Obaro of Kabba, Chief Dele Owoniyi has appealed the judgement at the Supreme Court. An appeal court sitting in Abuja had on Wednesday declared the judgement by a lower court in Lokoja, which threw out the case of the Ilajo royal family challenging the […]

Obaro stool: Oba Owoniyi heads to Supreme Court

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune