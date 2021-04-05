Tribune Online
Avoid Oshiomhole’s pitfalls, Lukman warns APC Caretaker Committee
Director-General of the forum of governors on the platform of all Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC) led by Yobe State governor, Mallam Mai Mala Buni to avoid the mistakes that led to the ouster of the National Working Committee of the party under the […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune