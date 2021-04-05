



COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 624 new infections last week, lowest in over five months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows. The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune