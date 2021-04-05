



Escalating debts may worsen social unrest, political tensions —UN

THE United Nations has warned that elevated public debt is limiting the capacity of Nigeria and other developing African countries to boost necessary spending needed to counter devastating effects of Covid-19 pandemic on their economies. This may eventually lead to an escalation of social unrest and political tensions, which could in turn worsen food insecurity, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune