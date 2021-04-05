



Tribune Online

FG charges Agric research institutes on orange-fleshed sweet potato

The Federal Government has charged the concerned agricultural research institutes to work assiduously in creating solutions to the numerous challenges besetting the Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato value chain. The Director Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajiya Karima Babaginda, gave this charge at the potato value chain stakeholders meeting on adoption and utilisation of Orange Fleshed Sweet […]

FG charges Agric research institutes on orange-fleshed sweet potato

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune